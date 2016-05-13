Issue 30 of The Blues out today!

Allman Brothers biographer Alan Paul takes us behind the making of the southern rock icons’ At Fillmore East, the album that saved the band from commercial oblivion and served as the ultimate epitaph for guitarist Duane Allman. We also explore the ABB legacy with a look at the new rise of southern rock featuring interviews with Zakk Wylde, Black Stone Cherry, Blackberry Smoke and others. They said the south would rise again…

Lost legend: Duane Allman...

Also in this issue, we go behind the scenes of Johnny Winter’s final tour, reveal how to buy the best and avoid the worst of T-Bone Walker’s back catalogue, and catch The Rolling Stones on the brink of infamy in 1965.

Plus! Allthe blues news and comment you need, as Jeff Beck announces a new album and book, we bid a tearful bon voyage to Merle Haggard and David Egan and catch up with Albert Castiglia, Curtis Salgado, Matt Andersen, Robin McKelle and Toronzo Cannon. Plus new faces The Ponces, Larkin Poe and Broken Witt Rebels and words of wisdom from our expert columnists.

Plus! Way Down South, your exclusive 12-track CD featuring the cream of southern-flavoured rock with new tracks from Black Stone Cherry, Warren Haynes and Gov’t Mule, Blackberry Smoke, No Sinner, Royal Southern Brotherhood, Devon Allman, Buck & Evans, Supersuckers and more…

The Blues 30 CD wallet...

