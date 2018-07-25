Iron Maiden’s Steve Harris: Metal needs to push boundaries

Iron Maiden’s Steve Harris says that up-and-coming metal bands have to push boundaries if they hope to take their career to the next level.

The rock giants are currently selling out arenas across Europe on The Legacy Of The Beast tour – and asked by Metal Hammer if he sees a future for metal on the big stage, he says: “It’s not easy these days, especially for new bands.

“It’s harder than ever to make a crust out of this. It’s different for us, because we’ve taken a long, long time to build up to this kind of level, but some bands will never even get to this level, or any level. They don’t get out of the pubs.”

Asked what bands have to do to be promoted out of the pub scene, Harris replies: “People have just got to push the boundaries and try and edge it up.

“I mean, we’ve never had songs that lend themselves to radio play. We’ve worked really hard for where we are.”

It’s been almost three years since Maiden launched their last album The Book Of Souls, and while Harris says it’ll be a while yet before any new material emerges, he’s confident that another album and tour are on the horizon.

He says: “We’ve got this cycle going on. I’m pretty damn sure we will do another album, and then all well and good, we’ll go out on tour to back that up.

“How long that will go on for, I don’t know. We’ve been talking about this kind of thing for the last 20 years, but as time goes on, it becomes more of a reality that one day we may not be able to tour any more.

“But I don’t want to think about that. You’ve got to enjoy the moment.”

Iron Maiden Legacy Of The Beast 2018 UK and European tour dates

Jul 27: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Jul 31: Newcastle Radio Arena, UK

Aug 02: Belfast SSE Arena, UK

Aug 04: Aberdeen Exhibition & Conference Centre, UK

Aug 06: Manchester Arena, UK

Aug 07: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Aug 10: London O2 Arena, UK