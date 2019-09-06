Iron Maiden’s Eddie celebrated with new range of collectable figures

Animation, comic book and toy firm Incendum have teamed up with Iron Maiden to offer fans the chance to own four new officially licenced Eddie figures.

Maiden’s mascot is available in his cyborg guise from Somewhere In Time, Doomsday Eddie from 2 Minutes To Midnight, Killers Eddie and as The Trooper.

Each Figbiz model of the Maiden mascot stands at 5-inches tall, with each featuring detachable parts, such as guns, grenades, a sword and axe.

All four will be released in February and are available to pre-order from the Incendum website.

Last month, Iron Maiden revealed two Eddie figures which are based on the band’s Legacy Of The Beast game.

The band are currently on the North American leg of their Legacy Of The Beast tour, with the next show taking place tonight (September 6) in Portland.

Maiden recently checked in to tell fans that the shows had been “electric” so far, with guitarist Dave Murray adding: "It’s been fantastic. We’re several dates into the tour and we’re having a blast. Every show has been fantastic – the crowds especially have been wonderful.”

Iron Maiden Legacy of the Beast Tour 2019

Sep 06: Portland Moda Center, OR

Sep 09: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA

Sep 10: Oakland Oracle Arena, CA

Sep 13: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV

Sep 14: Los Angeles Banc of California Stadium, CA

Sep 17: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Arena, AZ

Sep 19: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Sep 21: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX

Sep 22: Houston The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Sep 25: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX

Sep 29: Mexico City Sports Palace, Mexico

Oct 04: Rio de Janeiro Rock In Rio, Brazil

Oct 12: Buenos Aires Velez Sarsfield Stadium, Argentina

Oct 14: Santiago Movistar Arena, Chile

Oct 15: Santiago Estadio Nacional, Chile