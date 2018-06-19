Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson takes flight with World Of Warplanes

Iron Maiden frontman and aviation enthusiast Bruce Dickinson has teamed up with online flight combat MMO World Of Warplanes for a new video diary series.

The vocalist and pilot, who flew Ed Force One around the world on part of Maiden's The Book Of Souls world tour, will host 10 educational clips titled The Bruce Dickinson Warplanes Diaries over the coming months, with the first episode focusing on the Hawker Hurricane now available.

And to mark the announcement, publisher Wargaming have released a re-imagined video for Iron Maiden’s classic 1984 track Aces High which mixes in-game footage with historical clips. Watch it below along with the first episode.

Global marketing director at Wargaming, Al King, says: “We are all delighted that Bruce has brought his enthusiasm and expertise to World Of Warplanes with these informative videos which he has delivered in his own inimitable style.

“As well as the diaries and the Aces High tribute, we are also introducing a renovated hangar subtly branded with iconic Iron Maiden imagery.

"It’s unlike anything the game’s ever had before and we hope Maiden fans will have fun spotting the various Easter eggs hidden throughout!”

For more on World Of Warplanes, visit the game’s official website.