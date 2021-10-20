Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson launches new Psycho Schizo Espresso podcast

Iron Maiden’s polymath frontman Bruce Dickinson will add yet another entry to his CV by launching a new psychology podcast with Oxford University’s psycholoist and author Dr. Kevin Dutton on Halloween (October 31).

The official blurb for the forthcoming Psycho Schizo Espresso podcast reads: ”If psychology was a country, then it would be the world's top tourist destination bar none. It's an enchanted territory with something for everyone: from aliens to drug lords, from serial killers to conspiracy theories. Join intellectual explorers Bruce Dickinson and Dr. Kevin Dutton for an Indiana Jones style adventure through some of its most far-flung corners as they delve intoThe the psyches of rock icons, sporting superstars, and special forces soldiers and get the latest tips and insights from some of the most respected thought leaders and brain scientists on the planet.



“If you've ever wondered whether psychopaths like Hannibal Lecter and Patrick Bateman really exist outside the imaginations of Hollywood screenwriters and film directors, why ghosts only seem to appear at night, and about the true meaning of the Book of Revelation's most enduring and enigmatic mystery — 666, the number of the beast — then welcome aboard Flight Psycho Schizo Espresso and observe the 'fasten seatbelt' sign!”



“Not long after meeting Bruce, it became instantly clear to me that we shared a number of wide-reaching interests and that we should channel that into a podcast,” says Dutton. “Psycho Schizo Espresso is certainly a journey of exploration for the both of us, and we are sure our listeners are going to learn a lot from our guests. Whether from the music industry, academia or elsewhere — you may, for instance, share our interest in psychopaths, both good and bad — this is certainly a podcast that we feel everyone will enjoy and should go and subscribe to straight away.”

Episode One will feature New Testament scholar Professor Steven J. Friesen from the University of Texas, author of Imperial Cults And The Apocalypse Of John - Reading Revelation In The Ruins, and expert on the Book Of Revelation. The episode will be the first of a two-parter exploring the Devil's role in heavy metal and decoding one of the Bible's most impenetrable secrets, the hidden meaning behind 666, "The Number Of The Beast”.

The Psycho Schizo Espresso podcast can be found in the usual places podcasts can be found.