Maiden: Lemmy, you played a great set

Iron Maiden have said farewell to Lemmy, saying the Motorhead icon “played a great set.”

He died at home in Los Angeles on December 28, aged 70, two days after being told he had an aggressive form of cancer.

In a message credited to all six band members and manager Rod Smallwood, Maiden say: “Lemmy, rest in peace – loudly! The world has lost a unique character. They don’t build them like you any more. But you played a great set.

“Our condolences to your family and friends and Motorheads everywhere. With much affection and respect.”

Foo Fighters mainman Dave Grohl paid a personal tribute by having the Motorhead Ace Of Spades graphic tattooed on his arm. He said: “We’ve lost a friend and legend. My heart is broken. RIP Lemmy.”

Alice Cooper says: “Lemmy was was innovative, true to his art and continually relevant – even though he never cared about being relevant.

“I can’t think of anyone who didn’t adore Lemmy. He was such an original character in rock, and I will truly miss seeing him out on the road. This loss is great.”

Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello has described Lemmy as “unfathomably cool,” telling Rolling Stone: “We should all hope to be remembered with one hundredth of the love and admiration that is bearing forth for Lemmy.

“You can use a lot of words to describe Lemmy Kilmister, but the first one I would use is ‘irreplaceable.’ They absolutely broke the mould when they made that metal-punk hero for the ages — part man, part wolf, part Maker’s Mark.”

Steve Vai has recalled how he wound up recording a guitar solo for Motorhead’s 2004 album Inferno. He reports: “I ran into him at the Rainbow Bar And Grill once and said, ‘When are you going to ask me to play a solo?’

“He said, ‘I’ll be at your house Wednesday at noon.’ It only took a few hours, but the two of us just sat and talked for about ten hours after that.

“He consumed a hefty amount of alcohol and speed but never once stuttered, lilted or missed an opportunity for an inspired bit of wit. He was sharp, alert and extraordinarily present at all times. I couldn’t quite understand it.

“The stories he told were fascinating and I got to know the remarkable person he was. I discovered why so many of us adore and revere him.”

Meanwhile, a German Motorhead fan has streamed an 11-minute clip from Motorhead’s final show in Berlin on December 11. It includes a performance of their track Overkill.

Drummer Mikkey Dee said this week that Lemmy had “spent all his energy” during the road trip, adding: “It’s incredible that he could even play, that he could finish the tour. It feels fantastic that we were able to complete it with him.”