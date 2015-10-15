Iron Maiden Steve on the garage bill of the beast

Iron Maiden bassist Steve Harris has recalled how their producer was so affected by strange goings-on during sessions for The Number Of The Beast that he refused to pay a garage bill which totalled £666.

He says producer Martin Birch was so spooked when a car repair bill came to £666 that he insisted on paying an extra pound.

It was just one of a series of eerie coincidences which followed the band during the recording of their iconic album, with Clive Burr and Bruce Dickinson also weighing in with their own memories from the time in the latest issue of Metal Hammer magazine.

Harris says: “One weird thing that happened was that Martin went to get his car repaired after it had been in an accident, and the bill came to £666. He was so freaked out that he insisted the garage charged him £667. It must have been the first time that garage had ever come across someone who demanded to pay more.”

Meanwhile, Iron Maiden have announced an additional date in Los Angeles after their original show at the LA Forum sold out. They’ve added a second date at the venue for April 16, 2016.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on October 17 (Saturday). The new show joins an ever-growing list of global tour stops for the metal giants in support of latest album The Book Of Souls.

They’ll travel onboard a new-and-improved Ed Force One to be piloted by frontman Bruce Dickinson.

Read the ‘How Metal Shocked The World’ feature in the new issue of Metal Hammer magazine, available now in print, digital and via TeamRock+.

Feb 24: Fort Lauderdale BB&T Center, FL

Feb 26: Tulsa BOK Center, OK

Feb 28: Las Vegas Mandalay Bay Events Center, NV

Mar 01: Monterrey Teatro Banamex, Mexico

Mar 03: Mexico City Sports Palace, Mexico

Mar 06: San Salvador Estadio Jorge Magico Gonzalez, El Salvador

Mar 08: San Jose Estadio Ricardo Saprissa, Costa Rica

Mar 11: Santiago Estadio Nacional, Chile

Mar 13: Cordoba Estadio Mario Kempes, Argentina

Mar 15: Buenos Aires Estadio Velez Sarsfield, Argentina

Mar 17: Rio De Janeiro HSBC Arena, Brazil

Mar 19: Belo Horizonte Esplanada Do Mineirao, Brazil

Mar 22: Brasilia Nilson Nelson Arena, Brazil

Mar 24: Fortaleza Ginasio Olimpico, Brazil

Mar 26: Sao Paulo Allianz Parque, Brazil

Mar 30: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Apr 05: Detroit Palace of Auburn Hills, MI

Apr 06: Chicago United Center, IL

Apr 11: Tacoma Dome, WA

Apr 13: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Apr 15: Los Angeles Forum, CA

Apr 26: Los Angeles Forum, CA (new date)

Apr 29: Christchurch Horncastle Arena, New Zealand

May 01: Aucklane Vector Arena, New Zealand

May 04: Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia

May 06: Sydney Allphones Arena, Australia

May 09: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, Australia

May 12: Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Australia

May 14: Perth Arena, Australia

May 18: Cape Town Grand Arena, South Africa

May 21: Johannesburg Carnival City Festival Lawns, South Africa

Jun 08: Arnhem Gelredome, Netherlands