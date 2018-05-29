Iron Maiden mobile game brings stunning Legacy Of The Beast stage set to the masses

Iron Maiden’s Legacy Of The Beast mobile game has added a PvP arena based around their current stage set.
In what’s being called a global first, players can battle it out in a level mirroring the “cathedral architecture” from the band's 38-date European tour.
Interactive creative director at Phantom Music Management Llexi Leon, says: “Our development team have outdone themselves, producing an incredible representation of Iron Maiden’s latest live show in our Legacy of the Beast mobile game, offering fans old and new another exciting way to engage with the band’s music, theatrics, and their mascot Eddie, long after the encore!”
It’s also been confirmed that Beast Eddie is being added to the roster of characters, with further incarnations of Maiden’s mascot on the way. Over the coming months, Two Minutes To Midnight Eddie and Killers Eddie will be introduced to the game, along with Icarus.
Other new features set to be introduced later this year include Gauntlet, Social Chat and the Night City game world and cast, which has been inspired by the band’s early music and East London roots.
Iron Maiden: Legacy Of The Beast is available for free on Apple’s App Store and Google Play.
Jun 01: Stockholm Tele2 Arena, Sweden
Jun 03: Trondheim Rocks Dahls Arena, Norway
Jun 05: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark
Jun 07: Solvesborg Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden
Jun 09: Munich Rockavaria, Königsplatz, Germany
Jun 10: Hannover Expo Plaza, Germany
Jun 13: Berlin Waldbuhne, Germany
Jun 16: Florence Firenze Rocks, Italy
Jun 17: Nickelsdorf Novarock Festival, Austria
Jun 20: Prague Letnany Airport, Czech Republic
Jun 22: Dessel Graspop, Belgium
Jun 24: Clisson Hellfest, France
Jun 26: Geneva Arena, Switzerland
Jun 28: Sopron Volt Festival, Hungary
Jun 30: Freiburg Messegelaende, Germany
Jul 01: Arnhem Gelredome, Netherlands
Jul 05: Paris AccorsHotel Arena, France
Jul 09: Milan San Siro Ippodromo, Italy
Jul 10: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland
Jul 13: Lisbon Altice Arena, Portugal
Jul 14: Madrid Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, Spain
Jul 17: Trieste Piazza Della Unita D’Italia, Italy
Jul 20: Athens Rockwave Festival, Greece
Jul 22: Plovdiv Hills Of Rock, Bulgaria
Jul 24: Zagreb Arena, Croatia
Jul 27: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland
Jul 31: Newcastle Radio Arena, UK
Aug 02: Belfast SSE Arena, UK
Aug 04: Aberdeen Exhibition & Conference Centre, UK
Aug 06: Manchester Arena, UK
Aug 07: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK
Aug 10: London O2 Arena, UK