Iron Maiden mobile game brings stunning Legacy Of The Beast stage set to the masses

Iron Maiden’s Legacy Of The Beast mobile game has added a PvP arena based around their current stage set.

In what’s being called a global first, players can battle it out in a level mirroring the “cathedral architecture” from the band's 38-date European tour.

Interactive creative director at Phantom Music Management Llexi Leon, says: “Our development team have outdone themselves, producing an incredible representation of Iron Maiden’s latest live show in our Legacy of the Beast mobile game, offering fans old and new another exciting way to engage with the band’s music, theatrics, and their mascot Eddie, long after the encore!”

It’s also been confirmed that Beast Eddie is being added to the roster of characters, with further incarnations of Maiden’s mascot on the way. Over the coming months, Two Minutes To Midnight Eddie and Killers Eddie will be introduced to the game, along with Icarus.

Other new features set to be introduced later this year include Gauntlet, Social Chat and the Night City game world and cast, which has been inspired by the band’s early music and East London roots.

Iron Maiden: Legacy Of The Beast is available for free on Apple’s App Store and Google Play.

Jun 01: Stockholm Tele2 Arena, Sweden

Jun 03: Trondheim Rocks Dahls Arena, Norway

Jun 05: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Jun 07: Solvesborg Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden

Jun 09: Munich Rockavaria, Königsplatz, Germany

Jun 10: Hannover Expo Plaza, Germany

Jun 13: Berlin Waldbuhne, Germany

Jun 16: Florence Firenze Rocks, Italy

Jun 17: Nickelsdorf Novarock Festival, Austria

Jun 20: Prague Letnany Airport, Czech Republic

Jun 22: Dessel Graspop, Belgium

Jun 24: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 26: Geneva Arena, Switzerland

Jun 28: Sopron Volt Festival, Hungary

Jun 30: Freiburg Messegelaende, Germany

Jul 01: Arnhem Gelredome, Netherlands

Jul 05: Paris AccorsHotel Arena, France

Jul 09: Milan San Siro Ippodromo, Italy

Jul 10: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jul 13: Lisbon Altice Arena, Portugal

Jul 14: Madrid Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, Spain

Jul 17: Trieste Piazza Della Unita D’Italia, Italy

Jul 20: Athens Rockwave Festival, Greece

Jul 22: Plovdiv Hills Of Rock, Bulgaria

Jul 24: Zagreb Arena, Croatia

Jul 27: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Jul 31: Newcastle Radio Arena, UK

Aug 02: Belfast SSE Arena, UK

Aug 04: Aberdeen Exhibition & Conference Centre, UK

Aug 06: Manchester Arena, UK

Aug 07: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Aug 10: London O2 Arena, UK