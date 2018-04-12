Iron Maiden launch new range of Eddie Halloween masks

Iron Maiden have revealed four brand new Eddie masks in time for Halloween.

The new masks are based on images of Eddie from the The Number Of The Beast, Somewhere In Time and The Final Frontier albums, as well as the Aces High single. They join existing masks replicating the Piece Of Mind, Iron Maiden, Powerslave and The Book Of Souls Eddies.

The Eddie masks are made by US company Trick Or Treat and retail for $49.99-$59.99. They are available to pre-order at the Trick Or Treat website.

Maiden also recently unveiled a pinball machine made by Stern Pinball, featuring artwork from artist Jeremy Packer, aka Zombie Yeti.

“Players will immerse themselves in an interactive Iron Maiden universe transforming into various forms of Eddie, the band’s legendary mascot,” says Stern of the game. “Players, as Eddie, will embark on a quest to defeat the Beast and his minions across the Legacy of the Beast mobile game and comic book world.”