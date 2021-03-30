The OBGMs launch hilarious new music, entertainment and comedy podcast

The Heavy Network has welcomed a new podcast Band Practice to their schedule, hosted by acclaimed underground punk outfit The OBGMs.

The podcast is set to follow the trio (Denz, Cola and Joe) as they explore the world of music through a POC lens. They talk music, culture, race and life as they know it via variously hilarious anecdotes and conversations. In the words of the podcast's introductory jingle: "If you wanna hear guys talking shit with their friends, come to band practice with the OBGMs".

The latest episode, So Bitter, features Stefan Babcock from Toronto pop-punk group Pup. Babcock explains his relationship with the all-too-relatable feeling of imposter syndrome, and reveals, "Every time I write a good song, I think it's the last one I'm going to write. I'm like oh f*ck I'm washed. It's over." He also shares stories of his early bands, songwriting and dangerous adventures on the road.

The podcast aims to create a space for the overshadowed figures in the music industry, such as POC and minority groups. OBGMs frontman Denz McFarlane says “This is a Black-fronted punk band, and that’s really important. Rock'n'roll is mostly white suburban kids – that’s what gets promoted. But we are black and we out here. I was inspired to make rock music when I saw a black guy onstage, and if someone sees that in us, I hope it will inspire a new generation to go after this.”.

You can listen to the podcast on Spotify or Apple. New episodes are released every Friday.