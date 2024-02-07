Godsmack, Shinedown, Killswitch Engage, The Offspring, Halestorm, Parkway Drive, Poison The Well, Machine Head and more for Inkcarceration Festival 2024

Inkcarceration has announced its lineup for this year's festival, with some huge names set to descend upon the unique location of the Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio this July. Joining the previously announced Bad Omens and Chimaira (the latter making their first festival appearance in 14 years) on this year's bill will be headliners Breaking Benjamin, Godsmack and Shinedown, as well as the likes of pop punk legends The Offspring, rock heavyweights Halestorm, heavy metal heroes Machine Head and metalcore icons Parkway Drive, Killswitch Engage and Poison The Well.

“We are currently in the studio working on new music for Shinedown #8," says Shinedown frontman Brent Smith. "We will only be playing a select amount of live shows this year, but when the opportunity came to us to headline this year's Inkcarceration, and support [festival organisers] DWP, there was no hesitation whatsoever. We are so honored to be a part of this incredible show, and to share the stage with such extraordinary artists, and the greatest fans in the world. Let's go!"

Inkcarceration Festival 2024 takes place July 19-21, with tickets on sale now from the official Inkcarceration website.

The full lineup for Inkcarceration 2024 is now as follows (deep breath): Shinedown, Godsmack, Breaking Benjamin, The Offspring, Bad Omens, Halestorm, I Prevail, Chevelle, Parkway Drive, Dropkick Murphys, Killswitch Engage, Hollywood Undead, Sevendust, Sleeping with Sirens, Skillet, Machine Head, Chimaira, The HU, Filter, Poison The Well, As I Lay Dying, Biohazard, Shadows Fall, From Ashes to New, Bad Wolves, Stabbing Westward, Holy Wars, Blessthefall, Trust Company, After The Burial, Ill Niño, Afterlife, Upon a Burning Body, Uncured, Fit For a King, Cold, I See Stars, Flat Black, Devour the Day, Another Day Dawns, Chelsea Grin, Attack Attack, Erra, All Shall Perish, Veil Of Maya, The Word Alive, Dark Divine, The Acacia Strain, Mushroomhead, Brand of Sacrifice, Peyton Parrish, Fight From Within, Kingdom Collapse, Like Moths to Flames, Vampires Everywhere!, Cultus Black, Crossbreed, Traitors, Lions at the Gate, Unsaid Fate, Hunt The Dinosaur, American Dream Machine, Kingdom of Giants, Ten56., The Behest of Serpents, Hannan, Killstreak, Widow7, and Nailed Shut MA.

See this year's poster below.