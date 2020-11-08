Inglorious announce eagerly awaited fourth album We Will Ride

Inglorious have announced details of their fourth album. We Will Ride is the follow-up to 2019's Ride To Nowhere, and will be released on February 5, 2021, via Frontiers.

The band have released the album artwork and tracklist (see below), and promise that more information and a first single and video will land on November 20. The album was originally slated for release this year, but the recording sessions were postponed due to lockdown.

The album is the first recorded by the current lineup of singer Nathan James, guitarists Danny Dela Cruz and Dan Stevens, plus bassist Vinnie Colla and drummer Phil Beaver. Dela Cruz, Stevens and Colla all joined Inglorious after Ride To Nowhere was recorded.

We Will Ride is available to pre-order now, with a limited edition grey and white marbled vinyl edition on sale at the Inglorious webstore.

Inglorious have an extensive UK tour booked for April and May next year, kicking off on April 22 in Southampton and climaxing on May 19 at ULU in London. Full dates below.

We Will Ride tracklist

1. She Won't Let You Go

2. Messiah

3. Medusa

4. Eye Of The Storm

5. Cruel Intention

6. My Misery

7. Do You Like It

8. He Will Provide

9. We Will Meet Again

10. God Of War

11. We Will Ride

(Image credit: Frontiers )

Inglorious 2021 UK Tour

Apr 22: Southampton Engine Rooms

Apr 23: Swansea Sin City

Apr 24: Exeter Phoenix

Apr 25: Plymouth Junction

Apr 27: Gloucester Guildhall

Apr 28: Bristol Thekl

Apr 30: Sheffield Heretic Fest

May 01: Holmfirth Picture Dome

May 02: Bradford Nightrain

May 04: Glasgow Cathouse

May 05: Newcastle Riverside

May 06: Manchester Academy

May 07: Buckley Tivoli

May 09: Liverpool Arts Loft

May 10: Leeds Brudenell

May 11: Nottingham Rock City

May 12: Stoke On Trent The Sugarmill

May 14: Birmingham The Asylum

May 15: Milton Keynes Crauford Arms

May 16: Norwich Waterfront

May 18: Brighton Chalk

May 19: London ULU