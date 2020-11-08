Inglorious announce eagerly awaited fourth album We Will Ride

Inglorious have announced details of their fourth album. We Will Ride is the follow-up to 2019's Ride To Nowhere, and will be released on February 5, 2021, via Frontiers.
The band have released the album artwork and tracklist (see below), and promise that more information and a first single and video will land on November 20. The album was originally slated for release this year, but the recording sessions were postponed due to lockdown.
The album is the first recorded by the current lineup of singer Nathan James, guitarists Danny Dela Cruz and Dan Stevens, plus bassist Vinnie Colla and drummer Phil Beaver. Dela Cruz, Stevens and Colla all joined Inglorious after Ride To Nowhere was recorded.
We Will Ride is available to pre-order now, with a limited edition grey and white marbled vinyl edition on sale at the Inglorious webstore.
Inglorious have an extensive UK tour booked for April and May next year, kicking off on April 22 in Southampton and climaxing on May 19 at ULU in London. Full dates below.
We Will Ride tracklist
1. She Won't Let You Go
2. Messiah
3. Medusa
4. Eye Of The Storm
5. Cruel Intention
6. My Misery
7. Do You Like It
8. He Will Provide
9. We Will Meet Again
10. God Of War
11. We Will Ride
Inglorious 2021 UK Tour
Apr 22: Southampton Engine Rooms
Apr 23: Swansea Sin City
Apr 24: Exeter Phoenix
Apr 25: Plymouth Junction
Apr 27: Gloucester Guildhall
Apr 28: Bristol Thekl
Apr 30: Sheffield Heretic Fest
May 01: Holmfirth Picture Dome
May 02: Bradford Nightrain
May 04: Glasgow Cathouse
May 05: Newcastle Riverside
May 06: Manchester Academy
May 07: Buckley Tivoli
May 09: Liverpool Arts Loft
May 10: Leeds Brudenell
May 11: Nottingham Rock City
May 12: Stoke On Trent The Sugarmill
May 14: Birmingham The Asylum
May 15: Milton Keynes Crauford Arms
May 16: Norwich Waterfront
May 18: Brighton Chalk
May 19: London ULU