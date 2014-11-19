In Flames: We'll sign anything, even babies

In Flames guitarist Bjorn Gelotte says the band would do pretty much anything for their fans – even sign their babies.

Gelotte recalls a time when the band’s singer Anders Friden was asked to sign a fan’s baby, and happily obliged.

And Gelotte insists that he couldn’t ever see a time when the band don’t interact with their fans.

He tells EMP Rock Invasion: “It’s extremely important. That’s the one reason why we’re hear. Without these people listening to what we do, it would make no sense to tour.

“The physical contact, and writing something on their paper – I think it’s important. I’m still a fanboy when it comes to certain things, I do the same thing.

“I think Anders signed a baby once. That was quite funny.”

He was also asked to comment on a rumoured project featuring himself, Opeth’s Mikael Akerfeldt and Mastodon’s Bill Kelliher.

Kelliher recently said the idea had been discussed by the trio, but Akerfeldt later denied ever having any such conversation.

Gelotte says: “We talked about it when we met in Australia a couple of years ago. And that would be a fantastic and fun idea, but nothing has been done. It’s just, like, ‘Yeah, it would be fun to do something.’

“You know, you say this to a lot of people. But these are guys that would be really interesting to work with, if ever this came together. So I’ll definitely be up for it — when I have time.”

In Flames released new album Siren Charms in September.