In Flames stop by tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

Tonight on the Metal Hammer Radio Show we're joined by one of the Swedish metal titans In Flames who talk to use about the new album 25 years of defying expectation and Anders' love of Depeche Mode.

We’ll also be picking choice cuts from Rival Schools’ debut album, along with a bunch from Gama Bomb, Behemoth, Overkill, Rob Zombie, Red Fang, Bigelf, Crossfaith and Clutch.

Word has also reached Hammer HQ that last week 30 gold bars worth a total of £10,000 were buried on a beach in Folkestone by German artist Michael Sailstorfer. That’s right, he went and buried LOADS of gold bullion in the sand of the Outer Harbour beach so that once the sea went out, people were able to come and dig for it.

This, in turn, got us thinking… what’s the the greatest/most memorable thing you’ve found?

