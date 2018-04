The Impericon festival has completed its lineup with the addition of Carnifex, Being As An Ocean, Desolated and Ingested.

They’ll join headliners Suicide Silence, The Ghost Inside, Whitechapel, Stick To Your Guns, Deeznuts and Adept at the Manchester Academy on May 4.

The UK edition of Impericon follows shows in Switzerland, Germany, Italy, France and the Netherlands. Some earlybird tickets remain on sale before they’re replaced by full-cost versions.