If you had 'Toyah singing Kiss dressed as a pink unicorn' on your 2023 bingo card, congratulations

It's extraordinary that Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox are still capable of throwing up surprises, but here we are, in the fourth year of their ongoing Sunday Lunch franchise, and business as usual is still unusual.

This week, the pair have covered Kiss's 1979 disco classic I Was Made For Lovin' You, with Toyah dressed in an inflatable pink unicorn costume. It's possible we'll never know how this unlikely combination of costume and song came to be, but the results will surely remain forever ingrained.

Willcox bounces around, her singing voice muffled within the costume, her soft pink muzzle nuzzling Fripp's head as he plays the song's familiar riff. King Crimson man Fripp looks terrified but perseveres. It's all over in less than two minutes. And this isn't a fever dream, it's something that actually took place in the real world and is now considered normal. Modern life, eh?

Toyah and Robert have also added two live dates to their upcoming schedule. The already-announced Rock Party tour is scheduled to kick off in October, but they'll also be performing closer to home, with a pair of Rock Party dates booked for May 26 and 27 at Huntingdon Hall in Worcester. Tickets are on sale now. (opens in new tab)

The evening promises "many much-loved classics, including My Generation, Heroes, Teenage Kicks, Rebel Yell, Slave To The Rhythm, Smoke On The Water, Are You Gonna Go My Way, Paranoid and more."

We'll see you down the front.

Toyah & Robert Fripp: Sunday Lunch Rock Party 2023 UK tour

May 26: Worcester Huntingdon Hall

May 27: Worcester Huntingdon Hall

Sep 30: Wimborne Tivoli

Oct 01: Cheltenham Town Hall

Oct 07: Harrogate Royal Hall

Oct 08: Whitley Bay Playhouse

Oct 09: Salford The Lowry – Lyric Theatre

Oct 14: Worthing Assembly Hall

Oct 16: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Oct 19: Bury St Edmunds The Apex

Oct 20: Basingstoke The Anvil

Oct 21: London Shepherds Bush Empire

Oct 25: Buxton Opera House

Oct 26: Shrewsbury Theatre Severn

Oct 28: Swansea Grand Theatre

Oct 29: Birmingham Town Hall

Tickets are on sale now (opens in new tab).