If Creed release new music, Mark Tremonti insists it will not stray too far from their original sound

Creed fans hoping for new music from the reunited band have been told to expect material that doesn't stray far from the sound that made them one of the biggest rock acts on the planet.
The band are enjoying a hugely successful reunion tour and fans are starting to ask if they'll release any new music.
Mark Tremonti says in a new interview with Guitar Interactive Magazine that chances are good that a follow-up to 2009's Full Circle could be on the horizon.
And the guitarist, who also has big plans for his other projects Alter Bridge and Tremonti, says Creed will not do anything too progressive when they get to work on new songs.
Asked if he hopes to write new Creed material, Tremonti says: "Yeah, I love writing music and I love doing it in many different ways. I love to be challenged and writing for all these different acts, when you get into it, you're, like, 'how am I gonna differentiate this from my other projects? How are we gonna make this its own thing and not sound like this other band with just a different vocalist on it?'"
Expanding on what direction new Creed songs could take, he adds: "I think putting a fresh look, but also realising what people loved about the band and trying to trying to keep that intact and not get too progressive in any way with Creed. We keep that to Alter Bridge and Tremonti and we keep Creed a little more the way it was back in the day.
"The big melodies, just the stuff that worked back in the day. I think on Full Circle, I think we strayed a little bit from our original sound with that album. So I think it'd be good to try to get back to that original sound a little more."
Tremonti's bandmate Scott Stapp has previously said he wants to record new songs with Creed.
Creed tour 2024
Aug 14: Pelham, AL Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Aug 16: Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Aug 17: Welch, MN Treasure Island Event Center
Aug 20: Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion
Aug 21: Boston, MA The Xfinity Center
Aug 23: Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium
Aug 24: Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Aug 31: San Bernardino, CA Glen Helen Pavilion (Summer of '99 And Beyond Festival with 3 Doors Down, Daughtry, Finger Eleven, Fuel and more)
Sep 01: Wheatland, CA Toyota Amphitheatre
Sep 04: Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Sep 06: Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre
Sep 07: Denver, CO Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Sep 10: Rogers, AR The Walmart AMP
Sep 11: Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion
Sep 13: San Antonio, TX Frost Bank Center
Sep 14: Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sep 16: Brandon, MS Brandon Amphitheater
Sep 18: Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sep 20: Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sep 21: West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Sep 24: Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place
Sep 25: Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sep 27 Darien Lake, NY Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Sep 28: Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Hotel