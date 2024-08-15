If Creed release new music, Mark Tremonti insists it will not stray too far from their original sound

Creed fans hoping for new music from the reunited band have been told to expect material that doesn't stray far from the sound that made them one of the biggest rock acts on the planet.

The band are enjoying a hugely successful reunion tour and fans are starting to ask if they'll release any new music.

Mark Tremonti says in a new interview with Guitar Interactive Magazine that chances are good that a follow-up to 2009's Full Circle could be on the horizon.

And the guitarist, who also has big plans for his other projects Alter Bridge and Tremonti, says Creed will not do anything too progressive when they get to work on new songs.

Asked if he hopes to write new Creed material, Tremonti says: "Yeah, I love writing music and I love doing it in many different ways. I love to be challenged and writing for all these different acts, when you get into it, you're, like, 'how am I gonna differentiate this from my other projects? How are we gonna make this its own thing and not sound like this other band with just a different vocalist on it?'"

Expanding on what direction new Creed songs could take, he adds: "I think putting a fresh look, but also realising what people loved about the band and trying to trying to keep that intact and not get too progressive in any way with Creed. We keep that to Alter Bridge and Tremonti and we keep Creed a little more the way it was back in the day.

"The big melodies, just the stuff that worked back in the day. I think on Full Circle, I think we strayed a little bit from our original sound with that album. So I think it'd be good to try to get back to that original sound a little more."

Tremonti's bandmate Scott Stapp has previously said he wants to record new songs with Creed.

Mark Tremonti on Potential New Creed Music, Human Clay Re-release, and His Solo Tour | Interview - YouTube Watch On

Creed tour 2024

Aug 14: Pelham, AL Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Aug 16: Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Aug 17: Welch, MN Treasure Island Event Center

Aug 20: Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion

Aug 21: Boston, MA The Xfinity Center

Aug 23: Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium

Aug 24: Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Aug 31: San Bernardino, CA Glen Helen Pavilion (Summer of '99 And Beyond Festival with 3 Doors Down, Daughtry, Finger Eleven, Fuel and more)

Sep 01: Wheatland, CA Toyota Amphitheatre

Sep 04: Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sep 06: Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

Sep 07: Denver, CO Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

Sep 10: Rogers, AR The Walmart AMP

Sep 11: Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

Sep 13: San Antonio, TX Frost Bank Center

Sep 14: Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sep 16: Brandon, MS Brandon Amphitheater

Sep 18: Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sep 20: Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sep 21: West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sep 24: Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place

Sep 25: Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sep 27 Darien Lake, NY Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

Sep 28: Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Hotel