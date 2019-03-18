IDLES announce intimate London show

IDLES have announced they will be playing a one-off, intimate show at the 60-capacity Dr Martens Boot Room in Camden, London.

The show will take place on March 25, and fans wishing to attend will be required to sign up via the Dr Martens mailing list. It will be free to attend, with drinks provided by BrewDog and Jack Daniels.

The show will round off the venue's recent events series, where new and upcoming artists are invited to perform free gigs at the space. Most recently they hosted US punks Culture Abuse, with previous performers including Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Ho99o9 and Warpaint among others.

IDLES were nominated for a Brit Award this year following the success of their second album, Joy As An Act Of Resistance, in 2018. New music is set to follow later this year.