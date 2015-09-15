Huntress tease Static tracks

Huntress have released snippets of all 11 tracks from their third album entitled Static.

It’ll be released on September 25 via Napalm Records and is the follow-up to 2013’s Starbound Beast.

Frontwoman Jill Janus said: “The evolution of Huntress bleeds into Static. It is the heaviest and catchiest record we’ve written.”

The band were forced to cancel their planned September US tour to give Janus time to recover following her uterine cancer surgery.

They’ll return to live action on September 28 when they set sail from Florida on Motorhead’s Motorboat Cruise.

Static is available to pre-order.

Static tracklist