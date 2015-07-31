Huntress reveal their Flesh

We’re suckers for a bit of high-end animation in our lyric videos and Huntress’ new one for Flesh is no exception… which is why we’re premiering it for you lovely lot!

Speaking to Metal Hammer, frontwoman Jill Janus describes Flesh as “catchy and hard rock, it’s lusty and bloody, a blackened-party metal make out song.”

But what does it all mean?

“When my bandmates brought me the killer composition, I wrote the lyrics as my storyline unfolded like bizarre film noir. A female serial killer who would transform into a demonic seamstress, preying upon women. She desires their flesh for fashion.”

The bring this sinister story to life, Janus collaborated with artist Vance Kelly.

“Our telepathic artistic connection has created a twisted romantic lyric video for a summer of lust. Enjoy!”

Flesh is taken from new album Static, out 25th September via Napalm Records.