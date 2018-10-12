How Nicolas Cage channelled his inner Dave Mustaine for new movie role

Actor Nicolas Cage has spoken exclusively in the new issue of Metal Hammer about his new horror flick, Mandy.

The Panos Cosmatos-directed movie stars Cage as Red Miller – a desperate, broken man out for bloody vengeance after the brutal murder of his girlfriend.

And in this month’s Metal Hammer magazine, which is dedicated to the world of horror and guest edited by none other than Mr Rob Zombie, Cage tells us how he was inspired in the role by Megadeth mainman Dave Mustaine and Guns N’ Roses legend Axl Rose.

Cage says: “For me, all art is inspired by music on some level. Even when I come up with ways of speaking dialogue it has a musical intent to it.

“There’s one example in Mandy where I say, ‘Did you rip my shirt?’ I knew I was going to go there with the melody and vocalisation, and even though I’m a ‘film person’ and not a singer, I can still hear some of the dialogue as if I’m singing, almost like a metal singer.

“To me, the voice is very gravelly and goes almost operatic, from a growl to a scream, which is metal all over."

Cage adds: “I think there is some influence there, from Dave Mustaine of Megadeth, or sometimes Axl Rose’s vocalisations come into the process by virtue of osmosis, by being around it.”

Mandy, in cinemas now, also features its fair share of nods to the rock and metal world with a bit of King Crimson thrown in for good measure, while Mandy, played by Andrea Riseborough, rocks Motley Crue and Black Sabbath t-shirts. Even the film’s logo could be the latest design of a new black metal band.

In the interview, Cage also talks about his friendship with Zombie, Metallica’s Kirk Hammett and Pearl Jam leader Eddie Vedder and how the horror genre brought them all together.

The new issue is in shops right now and is also crammed full of other gruesome Halloween treats.

Hammett gives us his guide on the essential horror movies you have to see, while Cradle Of Filth frontman Dani Filth interviews Doug "Pinhead" Bradley.

Wednesday 13 talks to Jason Voorhies, while Synthwave sensation Perturbator interviews the Master Of Horror himself, John Carpenter.

Extra scares are provided by Alice Cooper, Ghost, New Years Day, Ice Nine Kills, Goblin, Bloodbath, and Emma Ruth Rundle.

