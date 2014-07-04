Hounds: Giving away our EP was a no-brainer

Hounds admit they gave their EP away free with Metal Hammer Magazine because being heard is all that matters.

The band’s EP Begin Transmission Part 3 comes free with the current issue of Metal Hammer. Hounds opened the Bohemia Stage at Sonisphere today and frontman Olly Burden says giving away the EP was a no-brainer.

He tells TeamRock Radio: “The whole game has changed, everything is different now with making records. For us, the most important thing after making the EP was to get it heard. It is a different model now for music and we just want people to hear it. When we were approached by Metal Hammer, it was a no-brainer for us and we were delighted to do it.”

Olly adds that the band’s album is ready to go, although no release date has yet been confirmed.

Being first onstage at any festival is a difficult slot to fill, but drummer Chas says the fans made it easy for them. He says: “As soon as the first song started there was a massive cheer so we knew straight away it would be a good one, that’s always a good sign when that happens.”

Hounds speak to Sonisphere FM, powered by TeamRock