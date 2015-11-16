Holy Sons release Fall Of Man promo

Holy Sons have premiered the video for their track Fall Of Man exclusively via Prog.

It’s the title track from the band’s current album of the same name, which was released worldwide on November 13.

The promo for Fall Of Man is directed by White Hills’ Ego Sensation and features members of the band Dommengang.

Grails, Om and Lilacs & Champagne man Emil Amos is the mastermind behind Holy Sons. He tours the UK with Golden Void early next year.

GOLDEN VOID/HOLY SONS UK TOUR 2016

Jan 29: London Black Heart

Jan 30: Birmingham The Rainbow

Jan 31: Leeds Brudenell Social Club