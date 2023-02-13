Here's the iconic Seinfeld TV show theme, but it's Freddie Mercury singing Another One Bites the Dust over the top

Queen's extensive back catalogue has proved to be an extremely fertile ground for mash-ups in recent years, so it was only a matter of time before someone paired up one of their iconic songs with an equally memorable TV show theme.

YouTube's self-proclaimed "CEO of cursed mashups" William Maranci – the man responsible for welding likes of Tool and Taylor Swift and Slipknot and Maroon 5 together in a series of fevered musical experiments – has lent his digital alchemy talents to yet another aural wonder.

This time, he's fused Queen's 1980 single Another Ones Bites The Dust and the Seinfeld TV show theme, composed and performed by Jonathan Wolff (whose lengthy musical CV includes penning the themes to Will & Grace, Who's the Boss? and Married... with Children and more).

It might sound like the recipe for an absolute mess, but Mercury's strutting disco rock vocal hybrid works surprisingly well with Wolff's synth-bass majesty.

Check out the results below.

In other Queen news, Proud Galleries in London is hosting the exhibition Stereoscopy Is Good For You: Life in 3-D, in collaboration with Brian May and the London Stereoscopic Company.

The exhibition is based on the 2022 book Stereoscopy Is Good For You and is "filled with images from people across the globe – their cherished friends and family, beloved pets, the beauty of their surrounding nature and landscape – all that got them through the hardship of the pandemic and all that is joyful in life".

Entry to the exhibition, which runs until February 25, 2023, is free. For more information, visit www.londonstereo.com.