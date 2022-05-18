Queen’s Another One Bites The Dust in the style of Chris Cornell is brilliant and uncanny

Five years since the untimely death of Chris Cornell and the world is still reeling from the loss of one of rock's most iconic talents. YouTuber (and prodigious vocal talent in his own right) Anthony Vincent - aka Ten Second Songs - has paid tribute in his own way, with a stunning cover of Queen's Another One Bites The Dust in the style of the late vocalist.

Considering Cornell's work spanned across Soundgarden, Audioslave, Temple Of The Dog and solo work, there's a hell of a lot of range for Vincent to choose from when it came to producing the track, but to our ears it's a pretty pitch-perfect take on Cornell circa 2007's Carry On.

His second solo effort - first since the dissolution of Audioslave earlier that year - Carry On re-launched Cornell as a solo artist almost a decade on from the release of his solo debut, 1999's Euphoria Morning. Featuring the Bond theme You Know My Name, the album went on to sell over 300,000 copies worldwide.



Honestly, the cover is almost unrecognisable if not for the description. The original song's iconic bassline is replaced with an overall funk rock rhythm that still prevailed on Carry On from Cornell's Audioslave days, while Vincent's powerful vocal dominates the overall mix.

But don't just take our word for it...

Vincent has a long history of reimagining popular songs in various styles - his 'Ten Second Songs' series is based entirely on that, taking popular songs and cutting them into snippets of different genres - but we dare to say that this take on Another One Bites The Dust is one of his finest to date. But then, what else do you expect from someone with over 3.45 million subscribers?