Here's Ozzy Osbourne’s Crazy Train played on a homemade keyboard, because clearly it's what the world wants

Not so long ago, we were blessed with a rendition of Ozzy Osbourne’s Crazy Train by a group of lads with bowls on their heads. Now, we’ve been granted a cover that's even weirder. Introducing YouTuber Ali Spagnola, a musician who has taught herself to play Osbourne’s 80’s hit on a spring doorstop keyboard, her own entirely original invention.

No we’re not joking, and yes this musical contraption actually exists. Why, we can’t be sure, but this is pretty standard stuff for Spagnola. From fitness to sculpting, she’s certainly quite the hobbyist. Not only that, but she’s a multi-instrumentalist – and clearly, she just ran out of ones to play.

In a YouTube video, Spagnola explains the step-by-step process behind the making the instrument, and actually, it’s a lot more complicated than you might think. To make the doorstops actually sound like legitimate music, she converted its sound into her computer, and hooked it up to her baby grand piano. From this, and thanks to her genius innovative thinking, she was then able to play Osbourne’s Crazy Train, which she performs at the end of the video.

Watch her Crazy Train cover below: