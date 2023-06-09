Here's everything we know about the Rammstein allegations so far

Rammstein's European tour continues amid controversy surrounding frontman Till Lindemann who has been accused of "abuse of power and sexual assault".

The band performed at the Olympic Stadium in Munich, Germany, on Thursday (June 8).

But the show went off in the wake of denials from the band that Lindemann was guilty of anything being suggested by a number of female fans in online posts and in news reports.

Here are the facts on the allegations, as they stand:

A fan called Shelby Lynn alleged that her drinks were spiked at a ‘pre-party’ in Lithunia on May 22, leaving her physically bruised and vomiting for more than 24 hours.

Lynn also said that she refused to have sex with Lindemann in a below-stage room during the show’s intermission, and that her refusal made the singer angry. She has been clear that she was not sexually assaulted and that Lindemann never touched her.

On May 28, the band responded with a statement refuting the allegations. They said: “With regard to the allegations circulating on the internet about Vilnius, we can rule out the possibility that what is being claimed took place in our environment. We are not aware of any official investigations into this matter.”

On June 2, German outlet Tagesschau published allegations previously reported in Munich newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung accusing the singer of "abuse of power and sexual assault".

Lynn's Twitter claims brought to light other allegations from female Rammstein fans who claim women were selected by a member of the band's inner circle to be presented to Lindemann, and that some appeared to have been drugged.

The allegations led German publishing house Kiepenheuer & Witsch, which published a collection of Lindemann’s poems in 2020, to terminate their relationship with Lindemann, saying: "It is with shock that we have followed public allegations against Till Lindemann in the last few days. Our sympathy and respect goes to the women affected."

The band released a second statement, saying: "We condemn any kind of transgression."

According to German news outlet Welt, Lithuanian police interviewed Lynn for five hours.

The Guardian reports that police in Lithuania have not yet decided whether to open a criminal investigation into Lynn's allegations.

The first of Rammstein's four shows at Munich's Olympic Stadium went ahead, but no official after parties were held. The band's 'Row Zero' experience for select fans was also cancelled.

Law firm Schertz Bergmann confirmed they were representing Lindemann and firnly denied the allegations. The firm said: "Various women have made serious accusations against our client. These allegations are without exception untrue."

The lawyers also said they would take legal action against the women making the allegations.

There were protests outside the Olympic Stadium ahead of Thursday's second show at the venue.

There is no sign that Rammstein's European tour will be affected by the controversy. A further 23 dates are scheduled between now and August.

Thursday's Munich show was under threat from an approachign storm, but did go ahead as planned. As reported by t-online, Lindemann appeared to indirectly address the allegations from the stage, saying: "Munich, we were extremely lucky with the storm. Believe me that others are still passing."