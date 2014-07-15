Hellyeah in promo for 'odd' track Moth

Hellyeah have released a video for their track Moth – and they admit it's a departure from their previous material.

It was one of the first to be completed for fourth album Blood To Blood, which appeared earlier this year after the band changed their lineup to avoid splitting.

Drummer Vinnie Paul recently told Loudwire of Moth: “When I first played the demo, producer Kevin Churko was like, ‘There’s something really special there.’ It’s really dark, but it’s also beautiful. It was the first song Chad Gray felt drawn to.

“There are so many thinks in like that you know are wrong and you’re going to get burned – but you have to give it a try, whether it’s relationships, jobs, this, that or another. It’s like a moth: it sees that flame and it’s drawn to it. That’s what the song is all about.”

Hellyeah tour the UK following their appearance at this year’s Bloodstock festival at Catton Park, Derbyshire on August 9.

Aug 10: Chester Live Rooms0

Aug 12: Bristol Fleece

Aug 13: Milton Keynes Crauford Arms

Aug 15: Manchester Sound Control

Aug 16: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms

Aug 17: London Underworld