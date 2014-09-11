Heaven’s Basement go Lights Out In London

Heaven’s Basement have launched a promo for the track Lights Out In London.

It’s taken from their debut album Filthy Empire, which was released in 2013 via Red Bull Records.

Along with the new release, the group’s track Be Somebody has been picked as the official song of the Red Bull Air Race World Championship 2014, something guitarist Sid Glover describes as “an honour.”

The band are currently working on their second album and take to the road in November supporting The Pretty Reckless.

Tour dates

Nov 17: Nottingham Rock City

Nov 18: Leeds O2 Academy

Nov 19: Manchester Academy

Nov 20: Glasgow O2 Academy

Nov 22: Oxford O2 Academy

Nov 23: Bristol O2 Academy

Nov 24: Birmingham Institute

Nov 26: London O2 Brixton Academy