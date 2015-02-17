Heart In Hand split over trust issues

Heart In Hand have split up, citing a lack of trust within the band as the reason.

They’ve cancelled a European tour that was set to take place next month. The move means their third album, last year’s Poison Pen Letters, is their last.

The band say in a statement: “Heart In Hand will no longer be continuing to create and perform music. Trust is a hugely important part of any band, and when it is tested it is difficult to come back from without causing further damage.

“We cannot apologise enough – but we wouldn’t want to tour not to our full potential and see this off in an even more negative way.”

The six-year-old outfit add: “We will be toying about with music outside of this band in due time, but for now, this is the end for Heart In Hand.

“We understand this is not the most suitable end but it’s the way it has to be at this point. Love to you all.”

HIH were to be supported by Create To Inspire, Liferuiner, Hand Of Mercy on the tour.