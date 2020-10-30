Hear Tom Morello host Slash, pay tribute to Eddie Van Halen and Jimi Hendrix on new EP, Commandante

Though his band were forced to reschedule their touring plans this year due to you-know-what, Tom Morello has not wasted his 2020, with Rage Against The Machine’s guitarist popping up to guest on the new album by The Struts (on Wild Child) and using his time in lockdown to pull together his memoirs , Tom Morello: Whatever It Takes, for Genesis Publications. Now he’s delivered a new five track EP, Commandante, with nods to guitar legends, Eddie Van Halen and Jimi Hendrix.

Morello offers a blazing tribute to Hendrix with his own interpretation of Voodoo Child, and also doffs a cap to Eddie Van Halen, who passed away on October 6, with the instrumental track, Secretariat.

He also gets heavyweight support for the new EP from Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash, who pops up in to lend six sizzling strings to the rap-rock fire of Interstate 80.

Comandante is Tom Morello's first solo album, since the release of The Atlas Undemrground in 2018.

The guitarist’s new book, Tom Morello: Whatever It Takes, out now.is