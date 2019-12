Mastodon have unveiled the first song from hugely anticipated new album, Once 'More Round The Sun! A low-quality version of the track, titled High Road, was put online earlier today, so it looks like the Atlantan riff machine have decided to give us the real deal.

Once ‘More Round The Sun is the follow-up to 2011’s universally lauded The Hunter and will land later this year. In the mean time, click here to check out the new song! Mastodon play Sonisphere in July.