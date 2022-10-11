Hear System Of A Down's Shavo Odadjian and Cypress Hill's B-Real kick out the jams on new Los Angeles Football Club anthem

System Of A Down bassist Shavo Odadjian has teamed up with Cypress Hill rapper B-Real and LA DJ/producer DJ Flict to create a rowdy 'soccer anthem' for Los Angeles Football Club.

The trio are shooting their shot with the release of Reppin The City, a heavyweight, infectious rap-rock banger conceived as the new soundtrack for the Major League Soccer team’s upcoming playoff run. All three musicians proudly claim to be regular attendees at home games hosted by the MLS Western Conference team, who are captained by former Arsenal striker Carlos Vela.



DJ Flict, a season ticket holder for matches at the Banc of California Stadium, tells RollingStone.com that the song is intended "to get the fans and team hyped."



"It’s an easy collaboration when you got guys that you respect and you love their work," B-Real tells the site. "We’re coming together for a team we love and support."



Shavo Odadjian adds, “I’ve loved soccer as a sport for years and found a bond with LAFC from my first match. [B-Real and I] are friends first and have great mutual respect for each other. Working together was a joy.”



LAFC are due to play the winner of the upcoming Nashville SC versus LA Galaxy match at the Western Conference semifinals on October 20/23.

In May, Shavo Odadjian revealed that he has been working on a new solo side project, the cunningly-titled The Shavo Project, which the bassist describes as "really heavy".



System Of A Down surprise-released two brand new songs, Protect The Land and Genocidal Humanoidz, in November 2020 - their first new music in 17 years, but there has been no indication that further SOAD music will emerge anytime soon.



Drummer John Dolmayan later accused his bandmates of "squandering" their talents by not collaborating on new music, and said that the LA band's creative stasis is "an insult" to musicians striving for a breakthrough in the industry.