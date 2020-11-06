Hear Ritchie Blackmore’s Christmas present to the world, Blackmore’s Night’s Here We Come A-Caroling

Sure, Smoke On The Water and Black Night are great, but, really, who wouldn’t want to hear guitar god Ritchie Blackmore playing Christmas carols instead? Furthermore, who among us isn’t ready for some festive cheer in this most hellish of years?

Well, hallelujah, for Blackmore’s Night have unveiled an animated video for the title track of their forthcoming Here We Come A-Caroling EP, which is set for release on December 4, 2020 via earMUSIC



The classic Christmas carol has been given a new-yet-traditional makeover by Blackmore and his music/life partner Candice Night.



Lovely stuff, we’re sure you’ll agree.

The Here We Come A-Caroling EP includes four festive tracks and will be released on limited edition 10” translucent green vinyl, as well as a limited edition CD digipak and digital.

Here We Come A-Caroling tracklist:

1. Here We Come A-Caroling (Vinyl Side A)

2. It Came Upon A Midnight Clear (Vinyl Side A)

3. O Little Town Of Bethlehem (Vinyl Side B)

4. Silent Night (Vinyl Side B)