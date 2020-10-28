Hear Fever 333’s incredible new cover of Linkin Park classic In The End

Fever 333 and singer/songwriter grandson have paid tribute to Linkin Park by recording covers of two huge songs from the LA band’s debut album Hybrid Theory.

Fever 333 take on In The End while grandson offer a reworking of One Step Closer. Both songs are unique recordings for the Spotify Singles series. This marks the first time the Spotify Singles series has celebrated a classic album, as Hybrid Theory celebrated its 20th anniversary earlier in October.

Commenting on Linkin Park’s impact on his life, Fever 333 vocalist Jason Aalon Butler says: “I will never forget that overcast morning in Los Angeles walking from my locker in the F building down the now infamous 11 stair handrail at Westchester High (now of numerous skate vids fame) toward the bungalows that housed my algebra 2 education and being stopped by my only website building homie to tell me of this ‘awesome new band he found called Linkin Park’.

“In The End was the song that made me believe that rap and rock still belonged together,” says Butler. “I studied their tasteful marriage of the two styles from that moment on and created my own music with that in mind. I wish I could tell my 14-year-old self that one day I'd receive a DM from Mike Shinoda about him liking my music. I wish even more that I could tell my younger self he'd offer to share his talents and energy with me to make more music. I don't think 14-year-old me would believe it, though. 35-year-old me still doesn't.”

“I first heard ‘In The End’ when I was just a kid,” says grandson, “illegally downloaded it off Kazaa when I was like ten and learned all of Mike’s verses. Then 10 years later I played the [LA] Forum with Mike in front of thousands of people. Chester is an all-time great, and I could never try and sing like he does. We had to pitch the song down just so I could come close to hitting the notes in this song. I just wanted to try and pay homage and do this incredible song justice.”