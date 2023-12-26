Dirty Deeds Around The Christmas Tree? Hear an AC/DC classic transformed into a feel-good festive cracker

Christmas 2023 may now be just a memory, but, whatever the season, on the internet, there will always be wise men intent upon bringing joy to the world.

One such shining star is Bill McClintock, a sonic alchemist with a gift for turning base metals into solid gold, as he has proven on numerous occasions. Who could forget the time that he drafted James Brown into Rage Against The Machine, or imagined the Godfather of Soul fronting Judas Priest? Ever pondered how Black Sabbath might sound collaborating with Wham!? Or been curious as to how a collaboration between Slayer and Prince could have worked out? Mr McClintock is your go-to guy here, friends.

In the run-up to December 25, things can get a little frenzied, so please forgive us for our tardiness in popping this festive treat under your metaphorical Christmas tree, but better late than never, we say.

And so, without further preamble, we present AC/LeeC - a cunning meld of AC/DC and Brenda Lee - with Dirty Deeds Around The Christmas Tree, an inspired splicing of the title track of the Australian bad boy boogie merchants' 1976 album, and Lee's 1958 Christmas cracker Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree.

Listen in below:

For more gloriously unhinged/inspired mash-ups from Bill McClintock, visit the man's YouTube channel.