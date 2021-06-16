Have you got what it takes to make your way out of Black Sabbath's "mind-boggling" escape room?

With the super deluxe reissue edition of Black Sabbath's Sabotage now weighing heavily upon the shelves of decent record stores throughout the land, the band have seized the opportunity to celebrate as bands throughout the ages have celebrated: by launching an online escape room.
A statement from Sabbath's publicity department advises that fans may "Enter the mysterious mirror world of Black Sabbath's Sabotage in this this mini online escape room game where your mission is to recover a copy of the coveted Sabotage: Super Deluxe Edition!"
"Travel back in time to the 1970s," the statement breathlessly continues, "and make your way through 15 minutes of mind-boggling Sabbath-themed puzzles, where only those with sharpest of wits and heaviest riffs will succeed.
"Plug in your Gibson SG, turn your brain up to 11 and see if you've got what it takes to be The Prince of Smartness in the Sabotage: Deluxe Edition Escape Room."
The Black Sabbath escape room was built by Bewilder Box Ltd, an Brighton-based consortium responsible for other challenge-based adventure games including Sector X - The B.R.U.C.E. Project and Dr. V.H.'s Marvellous Movie Maze.
The new super deluxe edition of Sabotage is available in 4CD and quadruple vinyl variants. Each comes with a replica of the Japanese 7" single Am I Going Insane (Radio)/Hole In The Sky.
Completing the release are 16 live tracks recorded at the Asbury Park Convention Hall in New Jersey on August 5, 1975. Originally taped for the King Biscuit Flower Hour syndicated radio show, three of the tracks were previously released on the Past Lives album in 2002. Full tracklist below.
The super deluxe edition of Black Sabbath's Sabotage is out now.
Black Sabbath: Sabotage Super Deluxe Edition tracklist
CD Disc One: Original Album Remastered
Hole In The Sky
Don’t Start (Too Late)
Symptom Of The Universe
Megalomania
Thrill Of It All
Supertzar
Am I Going Insane (Radio)
The Writ
CD Disc Two: North American Tour Live ’75
Supertzar/Killing Yourself To Live *
Hole In The Sky
Snowblind *
Symptom Of The Universe
War Pigs *
Megalomania
Sabbra Cadabra *
Jam 1 including guitar solo *
Jam 2 including drum solo *
Supernaut *
Iron Man *
CD Disc Three: North American Tour Live ’75
Guitar Solo including excerpts of Orchid and Rock ’n’ Roll Doctor *
Black Sabbath *
Spiral Architect *
Embryo/Children Of The Grave *
Paranoid *
7" single
Am I Going Insane (Radio) – Single Edit
Hole In The Sky
LP One: Original Album Remastered
Side One
Hole In The Sky
Don’t Start (Too Late)
Symptom Of The Universe
Megalomania
Side Two
Thrill Of It All
Supertzar
Am I Going Insane (Radio)
The Writ
LP Two: North American Tour Live ’75
Side Three
Supertzar/Killing Yourself To Live *
Hole In The Sky
Snowblind *
Side Four
Symptom Of The Universe
War Pigs *
LP Three: North American Tour Live ’75
Side Five
Megalomania *
Sabbra Cadabra *
Side Six
Jam 1 including guitar solo *
Jam 2 including drum solo *
Supernaut
LP Four: North American Tour Live ’75
Side Seven
Iron Man *
Guitar Solo including excerpts of Orchid and Rock ’n’ Roll Doctor *
Black Sabbath *
Side Eight
Spiral Architect *
Embryo/Children Of The Grave *
Paranoid *
7 Single
Am I Going Insane (Radio) – Single Edit
Hole In The Sky
* previously unreleased