Hasse Froberg & Musical Companion detail album no.3

Hasse Froberg & Musical Companion have revealed details on their upcoming album.

Titled HFMC, it will launch on March 27 via Glassville Records and will be the follow-up to 2012’s PowerPlay.

Froberg is joined in the project by lead guitarist Anton Lindsjo, keyboardist Kjell Haraldsson, drummer Ola Strandberg and bassist Thomson.

Froberg says: “I’ve never experienced a recording like this before. So many strange things happened along the way and I’ve been living so close to this music for so long – so right now I feel exhausted, yet hopeful.

“This being our third album, from day one I’ve had the intention to make this an album I’m proud of. Honestly, me and the lads have really done our utmost to give you our strongest album to date.”

HFMC is now available to pre-order and will be presented as a three panel Digipak.

The Flower Kings last release was 2013’s Desolation Rose.

