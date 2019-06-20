Has Motorhead's Mikkey Dee just created the most metal lawnmower ever?

Drummer Mikkey Dee has helped design a Motorhead lawnmower that is quite possibly the most metal thing you’ll ever see in a garden.

The former Motorhead drummer and current Scorpions member was invited by lawnmower manufacturers Briggs & Stratton to help create a beast of a machine.

And Mikkey wasted no time in telling the designers the look he was looking for – basing the creation on the cover of Motorhead’s 1986 album Orgasmatron.

Briggs & Stratton have released two videos showing the design process and the finished article, which comes complete with leather finish, rivets, a stereo, a removable drum pad, a silver skull and a Motorhead bottle opener… perfect for popping your favourite drink while toiling away in the garden on a sunny Sunday afternoon.

Seeing the machine for the first time, Dee says: “Fuck! It’s so pimped… it’s so cool. It’s more than awesome. Who doesn’t want this?"

Briggs & Stratton plan to auction the Snapper SPX lawnmower later this year for charity.

Unfortunately for Mikkey, he won’t have much time for gardening duties over the coming months as Scorpions are currently on tour across Europe – a run of dates which includes a headline set at this year’s Bloodstock Open Air.