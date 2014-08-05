Hammerfest VII announces Doom stage

We all know Hammerfest isn't just about one facet of metal, which is why we're staging a special doom afternoon for you lucky lot!

Joining the ranks of Candlemass, Devilment and Raging Speedhorn for our dedicated doomfest are Dysteria, Gurt, Spider Kitten, Limb, The Bendal Interlude and Diesel King.

Check out a taster of this dirge-filled rabble below.

Hammerfest will also be adding a Stoner stage this Thursday – stay tuned!

For more details and tickets go to www.hammerfest.co.uk or for tickets call 0208 133 4741.