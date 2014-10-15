Hammerfall highlight throwback sound

Hammerfall guitarist Oscar Dronjak has praised producer Fredrik Nordstrom for his work on their latest album.

Nordstrom produced Hammerfall’s debut Glory To The Brave in 1997 and Dronjak says his involvement on ®Evolution gave them “energy and hunger” in the studio.

And he also reveals he thinks the album’s artwork by Andreas Marschall has helped draw people to the record.

Dronjak tells The Classic Metal Show: “I think the artwork and the fact we’re working with producer Fredrik Nordstrom again helps to influence people before they even heard a note from the album.

“The album does have some kind of energy and hunger and attitude that we had on the first album that maybe we haven’t been able to recreate since then.”

He adds: “I think that’s something you shouldn’t count out as well. It’s the intangibles, the ones that are hard to put a finger on. It’s difficult for me to tell anybody what it is or what they should think it is. It’s all up to the listener to make their own judgement about things.”

Earlier this month, Hammerfall announced drummer Anders Johansson had left the band. He’s been replaced by PAIN sticksman David Wallin, while former member Stefan Elmgren will return to stand in for bassist Fredrik Larsson as he takes a leave of absence for the birth of his second child.