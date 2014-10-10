Hammerfall split with drummer Johansson

Hammerfall have split with drummer Anders Johansson in what they call a “shocking and momental day for all.”

He’s been replaced by PAIN sticksman David Wallin – while former guitarist Stefan Elmgren will return to stand in for bassist Fredrik Larsson over the coming months.

Hammerfall say in a statement: “Anders has decided to leave the band after 15 years. Brought on by increasing musical differences as well as a career in the music industry that spans almost four decades, he has come to the conclusion that enough is enough.

“We have found a most excellent drummer in David – he’ll fill the void left by the ‘Swedish Tank’ with his youthful intensity and fantastic musicianship.

“We wish Anders all the best in his future, and hope that 15 years can’t be erased that easily.”

Larsson is to take a leave of absence for the birth of his second child, and plans to return in March. Hammerfall explain: “Handling four-string duty, Stefan has agreed to make a triumphant return. Yet another reason not to miss us on the upcoming tours – this will be a very unique constellation.”

The Swedish outfit returned from an 18-month hiatus to release ninth album ®Evolution last month.