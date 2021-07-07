Half-naked guitarist arrested following noise complaints for shredding in his driveway

We've all been missing a bit of live music since the pandemic hit, but over in Australia, one plucky musician has decided to take things into his own hands.

Two weeks ago, a scantily-clad Slash lookalike caused a ruckus when he performed with his guitar whilst stood in his driveway. According to our friends over at GuitarWorld, the man in question is known as Subblet Hammer (real name Savas Caruso), and is recognised within the local community for his weekly 45 minute sets from outside his abode in Salisbury Downs.

As he clutches onto a Les Paul, with his amp plugged in and volume naturally turned up to 11, Caruso rips through some seriously heavy guitar riffage, before being ambushed by South Australian Police following a noise complaint.

As the police pull the amp's power and snatch his guitar, Caruso is swiftly arrested for breaching an environment protection order that was issued to him the day prior to his performance. The notice stated that he was not permitted to perform for a total of 72 hours.

The entire altercation was filmed by onlookers, who appear appalled by the police's stern actions, with one bystander calling the incident "criminal".

After being released following three days in custody, the guitarist launched a Change.org petition under the name SUBB'S WORLD in order to “seek justice” over the event.

The page reads: "They treated him like a dangerous criminal. All this for a non-indictable offense; a mere noise complaint.

"The police have no grounds on which to enforce this order therefore had no authority to come onto the man’s property while playing his music and disconnect the power followed by the shocking, physical bombardment they call an arrest, of the innocent musician practicing his art."

Watch the incident unfold in full below: