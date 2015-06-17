Gus G premieres new single Burn

Gus G is releasing his new solo album Brand New Revolution on 24th July and we’re debuting new single Burn to get you in the mood for shredding.

Speaking to Metal Hammer, Gus says about the new track: “Burn is one of my favourite tracks on the new record. I was going for a very simple and catchy riff with a groove, something that will get metalheads banging their head right away. It’s one of the songs I co-wrote with Jacob Bunton and I remember Jacob sending me the file with his demo vocals and the chorus just stuck with me instantly. I knew we had an awesome track happening. Play it loud, bang your head and enjoy!”

Brand New Revolution is out 24th July, via Century Media.