Guns, Sarzo form supergroup Gunzo

Gunzo is the name of the supergroup formed by Tracii Guns and Rudy Sarzo.

The ex-LA Guns frontman and former Quiet Riot, Ozzy Osbourne and Whitesnake bassist played a low-key debut show in California last month and perform again on Costa Mesa on March 14.

The lineup is completed by vocalist Keith St John of Montrose and Quiet Riot fame, and drummer Shane Fitzgibbon. Their set consists of classic rock including work by Dio, Montrose and Randy Rhoads. St John says: “We are here to celebrate some of our favourite music with some of our favourite musicians.”

Sarzo recently confirmed his appearance in upcoming documentary Hired Gun, which puts backing musicians in the spotlight.