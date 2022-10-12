Guns N' Roses tease snippet of never-performed Use Your Illusion song during soundcheck

Guns N’ Roses have never performed Don’t Damn Me live, but all that could change in the coming weeks.

A video surfaced yesterday (October 11) of the band during a soundcheck prior to their show at Estadio El Campín in Bogotá, Colombia.

During the 30-second clip, Slash can be seen playing around with the riff from the Use Your Illusion I deep cut and wandering towards Duff McKagan before the video stops abruptly.

While ranking the songs on both Use Your Illusion albums for Classic Rock, Dave Everley wrote: "Few do prickly defensiveness like Axl Rose, and this is him in full-on fuck-you-buddy-I’m-just-being-me mode (who said One In A Million?). It’s another heads-down rocker, enlivened by the tumble of attention-grabbing lyrics spilling out of the frontman’s mouth (‘Your only validation is living your own life/Vicarious existence is a fucking waste a time”). Killer middle section too."

While the song didn’t appear in that evening’s set, there’s every chance the band could perform it during the South American leg of their We're F'N Back! Tour.

In a 2014 interview with SlashFrance.net, guitarist Slash revealed the reason why the song was never played before.

“You know, it’s a cool song and everything,” he said. “We never did it because it was just too many words without a breath, and it just makes it really impossible to do it live.”

Use Your Illusion I & II will be reissued on November 11 on Super Deluxe 7CD/Blu-ray, Super Deluxe 12LP on 180g vinyl/Blu-ray, separate 2CD deluxe editions of Use Your Illusion I & II and separate 1CD and 2LP versions.

Guns N' Roses played:



01. It's So Easy

02. Mr. Brownstone

03. Chinese Democracy

04. Slither (Velvet Revolver cover)

05. Welcome to the Jungle

06. Better

07. Double Talkin' Jive

08. Live and Let Die (Wings cover)

09. Estranged

10. Shadow of Your Love

11. Rocket Queen

12. You Could Be Mine

13. Attitude (Misfits cover)

14. Absurd

15. Hard Skool

16. Reckless Life

17. Civil War

18. Sorry

19. Sweet Child o' Mine

20. November Rain

21. Wichita Lineman (Glen Campbell cover)

22. Knockin' on Heaven's Door (Bob Dylan cover)

23. Nightrain

24. Coma

25. Patience

26. Don't Cry

27. Paradise City

