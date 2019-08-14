Guns N’ Roses settle lawsuit over brewery's Guns ‘N’ Rosé beer

In May this year, it was reported that Guns N’ Roses had begun legal proceedings against the Canarchy Craft Brewery Collective’s Oskar Blues Brewery over their Guns ‘N’ Rosé beer.

The band were suing the Colorado brewery because of the name of the ale – which was used without the band's permission – with Guns N' Roses also claiming the company had been selling merchandise associated with the beer, including t-shirts and bandanas.

It's claimed the brewery previously tried to trademark the Guns ‘N’ Rosé name but scrapped those plans as soon as Axl, Slash, Duff and co. objected.

Now, Reuters report that the lawsuit has been settled, with both sides agreeing in principle to draw a line under the legal case, with both parties now working on a written settlement which would see the case dismissed.

Papers originally filed by the band in a Californian court argued that the brewery “should not be entitled to continue to sell infringing products and intentionally trade on GNR’s goodwill, prestige, and fame without GNR’s approval, license, or consent.”

Guns N’ Roses were suing the brewery for trademark infringement and were seeking unspecified damages.

The band are currently preparing for the next leg of their mammoth Not In This Lifetime tour, which will get under way again in Charlotte on September 25.