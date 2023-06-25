Watch Guns N' Roses play Paradise City with Dave Grohl at Glastonbury

The BBC have released the official broadcast footage of Guns N' Roses playing Paradise City at the climax of their headline show at the weekend's Glastonbury Festival. During the song, the band were joined onstage by a familiar face.

"We'd like to bring out Mr Dave Grohl," exclaimed frontman GN'R Axl Rose, introducing The Nicest Man In Rock™️. "Because there's never such a thing as too many guitars. There's no such fucking thing!"

Grohl was making his third festival appearance of the weekend. On Friday the Foo Fighters played a not-so-secret Pyramid Stage show as The Churnups, while Saturday afternoon found Grohl onstage with The Pretenders, playing drums on Tattooed Love Boys alongside another guest, former Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr.

It's not the first time Grohl has guested with Guns N' Roses. In September 2022, he joined the band for another version of Paradise City when they played at the BOK Centre in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on the Not In This Lifetime tour.

Guns N' Roses' World Tour continues on Tuesday in Glasgow - full dates below.

Guns N' Roses: The World Tour 2023

Jun 27: Glasgow Bellahouston Park, UK

Jun 30: London BST Hyde Park, UK

Jul 03: Frankfurt Deutsch Bank Park, Germany

Jul 05: Bern BERNEXPO, Switzerland

Jul 08: Rome Circo Massimo, Italy

Jul 11: Landgraaf Megaland, Netherlands

Jul 13: Paris La Defense, France

Jul 16: Bucharest National Arena, Romania

Jul 19: Budapest Puskás Arena, Hungary

Jul 22: Athens Olympic Stadium, Greece

Aug 05: Moncton Medavie Blue Cross Stadium, NB

Aug 08: Montreal Parc Jean Drapeau, QC

Aug 11: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA

Aug 15: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ

Aug 18: PNC Park Pittsburgh, PA

Aug 21: Boston Fenway Park, MA

Aug 24: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL

Aug 26: Nashville GEODIS Park, TN

Aug 29: Charlotte Spectrum Center, NC

Sep 01: Saratoga Springs Saratoga Performing Arts Center, NY

Sep 03: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON

Sep 06: Lexington Rupp Arena, KY

Sep 09: St. Louis Busch Stadium, MO

Sep 12: Knoxville Thompson-Boling Arena, TN

Sep 15: Hollywood Hard Rock Live, FL

Sep 17: Atlanta Music Piedmont Park, GA

Sep 20: Biloxi Mississippi Coast Coliseum, MS

Sep 23: Kansas City Kauffman Stadium, MO

Sep 26: San Antonio Alamodome, TX

Sep 28: Houston Minute Maid Park, TX

Oct 01: San Diego Snapdragon Stadium, CA

Oct 06: Indio Powertrip Festival, CA

Oct 08: Sacramento Aftershock Festival, CA

Oct 11: Phoenix Chase Field, AZ

Oct 14: Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA

Oct 16: Vancouver BC Place, BC

Tickets are on sale now.