Guns N’ Roses have been working on “killer new stuff”

The new material from Guns N’ Roses is sounding “killer” according to Susan Holmes McKagan, the wife of GNR bassist Duff.

The author, model and fashion designer was a guest on the Appetite For Distortion podcast this week to talk about her novel The Velvet Rose which is celebrating its first anniversary, and also to chat about the projects she's currently working on.

During the chat, McKagan briefly touched upon how the highly anticipated new Guns N’ Roses material was sounding, saying: “I will say Guns N’ Roses have been working fastidiously on some killer new stuff.

“I can't say much, but I've heard bits and bobs and it's pretty epic. I do want to spread good news, but not detailed news, I guess. Hopefully that’ll put a spring in your step!”

Listen to the full podcast below.

McKagan's comments are the latest about new material from within the Guns N' Roses camp.

In January this year, Slash told Guitar: “Stuff is happening, but there are no specifics. More than anything, it’s because of the nature of the industry right now. It’s just like, how do you want to do this? I mean there’s material and there’s recording and there’s shit going on, but we’re not really sure what we’re doing with it right now.”

When it was pointed out that the music industry has changed a lot since the last time Guns N’ Roses released an album, Slash responded: “Yeah! And there’s a handful people who said, ’Make a record and go old school.’ And there’s a handful of people that are like, ’We don’t even know what buying a record is any more!’”

The guitarist confirmed in May last year that new material from the band was in the works, with his bandmember Richard Fortus checking in previously to say he hoped new music from the band would emerge this year.