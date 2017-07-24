Guns N’ Roses “excited” about recording a new album

Guitarist Richard Fortus has spoken again about the possibility of Guns N’ Roses recording a new album.

Early last month, Fortus confirmed that the revamped lineup featuring Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan had recorded a “lot of stuff” which he hoped would translate into a new album – although he stressed that they hadn’t spent any time in the studio.

He now reports that everyone in the band is “excited” about a studio return and indicates that there’s new energy within the GNR camp.

Speaking about album plans, Fortus tells the St Louis Post-Dispatch: “Everyone is excited about it. There’s a really magical thing now with the band. It feels like a new band.

“It feels like the best version since I joined – and it’s the most fun for me. There’s so much excitement around it.”

Speaking earlier this year, Fortus said that Guns N’ Roses were on top of their game and had “never sounded better,” adding that they were “tighter and more focused” than they’d ever been.

Guns N’ Roses will kick off the North American leg of their Not In This Lifetime tour in St Louis later this week. Find a full list of their live shows below.

Jul 27: St Louis The Dome, MO

Jul 30: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN

Aug 02: Denver Sports Authority Field, CO

Aug 08: Miami Marlins Park, FL

Aug 11: Winston Salem BB&T Field, NC

Aug 13: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA

Aug 16: Buffalo Orchard Park, NY

Aug 19: Montreal Parc Jean Drapeau, QC

Aug 21: Ottawa TD Place Stadium, ON

Aug 24: Winnipeg Investors Group Field, MB

Aug 27: Regina Mosaic Stadium, SK

Aug 30: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, AB

Sep 01: Vancouver BC Place, BC

Sep 03: George Gorge Amphitheatre, WA

Sep 06: El Paso Sun Bowl Stadium, TX

Sep 08: San Antonio Alamodome, TX

Sep 23: Maracanã Stadium, Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

Sep 26: Allianz Parque, Sao Paulo, Brazil

Sep 29: Estadio Monumental Santiago, Chile

Oct 01: Estadio Ciudad De La Plata, La Plata, Argentina

Oct 08: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Oct 11: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Oct 15: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Oct 22: TD Garden, Boston, MA

Oct 26: Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, OH

Oct 29: Air Canada Centre, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Nov 02: Little Caesers Arena, Detroit, MI

Nov 06: United Center, Chicago, IL

Nov 10: Toyota Center, Houston, TX

Nov 14: BOK Center, Tulsa, OK

Nov 17: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Nov 21: Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA

Nov 24: Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA

Nov 25: The Forum, Los Angeles, CA

